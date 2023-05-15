On Saturday, air operations between Venezuela and Trinidad & Tobago resumed with the arrival of flight BW300 of Caribbean Airlines at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía.

This was reported by the Venezuelan Embassy in Trinidad & Tobago, via Twitter, stating that Caribbean Airlines has reintroduced flights to Caracas.

The flight’s departure from Trinidad & Tobago’s capital city, Port of Spain, from the Piarco International Airport, was held with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a serenade by the Herencia VZ Group.

The event was attended by the Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Richie Sookhai and the Venezuelan Ambassador to the island, Álvaro Sánchez Cordero, as well as representatives of Caribbean Airlines.

With a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony @piarcointlairp1, Caribbean Airlines reintroduced flights to #Caracas. Serenaded by Herencia VZ Group, the event was attended by #TrinidadandTobago Minister Richie Sookhai, CAL VP and #Venezuela Amb Álvaro Sánchez C. @iflycaribbean @leticiagomezve pic.twitter.com/ofgnmI2zp8 — Embassy of Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago (@EmbaVETrinidad) May 13, 2023

The flight was made in an ATR 72 aircraft, with a duration of one hour and 37 minutes, which will cover the Port of Spain—Maiquetía route on Saturdays.

The passengers arrived in Venezuela on this flight, which promises to continue the diversification of air routes to and from the country, departing towards Port of Spain.

The Ambassador of Trinidad & Tobago in Venezuela, Edmund Dillon, was present on the inaugural trip. He greeted the Caribbean crew and presented them with institutional gifts.

(Últimas Noticias) by Elizabeth Cohen

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/DD

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.