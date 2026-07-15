Photo composition showing Venezuelan acting president, Delcy Rodríguez and her most recent appointments: Felix Plasencia as foreign and trade minister and Johann Álvarez as chargé d'affaires in Washington. Photo: Semana.

Photo composition showing Venezuelan acting president, Delcy Rodríguez and her most recent appointments: Felix Plasencia as foreign and trade minister and Johann Álvarez as chargé d'affaires in Washington. Photo: Semana.