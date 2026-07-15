Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Monday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced a series of crucial cabinet appointments and ministerial restructurings. The strategic adjustments are aimed at consolidating state resources and strengthening Venezuela’s sovereign diplomatic and economic fronts during a critical period of post-earthquake reconstruction.

The centerpiece of the announcement is the merger of the Ministry for Foreign Relations and the Ministry for Foreign Trade, creating the newly unified Ministry for Foreign Relations and Trade. According to the acting head of state, this unification is designed to optimize institutional efficiency and integrate Venezuela’s geopolitical diplomacy directly with its international commercial strategies.

Key diplomatic rotations and the new unified ministry

To lead this consolidated portfolio, Rodríguez appointed seasoned international relations expert Félix Plasencia. Plasencia has a career defending Venezuela’s sovereignty on the global stage, having previously served as foreign minister (2021–2022), ambassador to the United Kingdom (2024–2026), and most recently, chief of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in the United States since last February.

Acting President Rodríguez expressed her gratitude to outgoing Foreign Minister Yván Gil for his dedication and revolutionary commitment during his tenure, noting that he will now transition to new duties.

While the appointment has been welcomed as a step toward integrating diplomacy and trade, some political analysts have noted that Plasencia’s diplomatic style, like Gil’s, differs from the high-visibility charisma historically projected by figures like Nicolás Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez, and Jorge Arreaza during their respective tenures at the Yellow House. Others within political circles have also raised questions regarding why Venezuela’s renowned diplomat Ambassador Samuel Moncada was not tapped for the post.

In a subsequent announcement, Rodríguez stated that Yván Gil has been appointed as the new Minister of Science and Technology, tasked with driving national scientific development, popular innovation, and technological transformation. Although some commentators have questioned the long-standing state practice of cabinet shuffles—pointing to Gil’s lack of a formal technical background in science—proponents of the move emphasize the importance of having trusted, highly disciplined administrative leaders direct strategic ministries. Rodríguez extended her appreciation to the outgoing minister, Gabriela Jiménez, for her valuable work in expanding the nation’s scientific capabilities during her tenure.

To fill the vacancy left by Plasencia in Washington, economist Johann Álvarez has been appointed as the new chargé d’affaires of Venezuela in the United States. Acting President Rodríguez emphasized that this high-level assignment is aimed at firmly defending Venezuela’s national interests and promoting a bilateral dialogue rooted in mutual respect and international law. Álvarez brings significant economic and administrative experience to the post, having served as minister for foreign trade since last March and previously holding leadership positions at the Treasury Bank (2021) and the Social Protection Fund for Bank Deposits (Fogade, 2020).

Context of ongoing state restructuring

These executive decisions are part of an ongoing wave of strategic adjustments initiated by the acting president since taking office on January 5, aimed at revitalizing state institutions amid ongoing recovery efforts.

Among the most significant recent changes was the appointment of Román Maniglia as the new superintendent of the national tax and customs agency (SENIAT). Maniglia replaced José David Cabello, brother of Minister Diosdado Cabello, who had directed the key financial institution for nearly two decades.

Another key cabinet rotation was the appointment of Francisco Garcés as the new minister for transportation. Garcés succeeded Jacqueline Farías, a close ally of Delcy Rodríguez since their university activist days in the Movimiento 80, who held the post for less than three months.

Additionally, on Monday, the Caracas Metro system announced the appointment of engineer Yoel Amaya as its new president. Amaya takes over from Carlos Silva, who tragically lost his life during the devastating double earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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