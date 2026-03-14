 Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Holds High-Level Venezuela-Colombia Working Meeting – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 14, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez presides over a meeting with high-level Colombian officials at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on Friday, March 13, 2025. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez presides over a meeting with high-level Colombian officials at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on Friday, March 13, 2025. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.