Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Friday, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez presided over a high-level plenary working meeting with Colombian and Venezuelan ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas. The meeting aimed to consolidate binational integration by addressing critical issues such as security, trade, energy, tourism, and citizenship.

Addressing the vital discussion of binational citizenship for regional mobility, Rodríguez proposed that migrants from both nations be treated as citizens with full rights. This vision aligns with the “South American citizenship” framework originally proposed by the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR). She recalled Venezuela’s historical role in welcoming millions of Colombians, emphasizing that shared border points, such as the Simón Bolívar Bridge, function as a single homeland envisioned by the Liberator Simón Bolívar.

In recent years, millions of Venezuelans have emigrated to escape the economic crisis generated by illegal US sanctions. Many have found Colombia to be one of the most welcoming countries in the region, despite the spike of xenophobic incidents against them in other countries, like Chile, Peru, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States.

During the session, Rodríguez reiterated the importance of ending illegal US sanctions against Venezuela, noting their detrimental impact on regional integration and the economies of both countries. Addressing US President Donald Trump, she stated, “I want to take this opportunity to also send a message to the president of the United States, Donald Trump. Let it be understood that the sanctions against Venezuela affect the peoples of our Latin America. They have an impact on the economy of Colombia, on the economy of Venezuela, and on our peoples. The call is for an end to the sanctions against Venezuela, because this is also a way to promote regional integration.”

A significant milestone in binational trade was marked by the announcement of the first export shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venezuela to Colombia via the Simón Bolívar Bridge. Rodríguez also projected the imminent export of natural gas through the refurbishment of the Ricaurte Gas Pipeline to interconnect both countries. Furthermore, she highlighted the strategic importance of Monómeros, the Venezuelan company based in Colombia, which remains a key actor for Colombian food production. In recent years, Colombia has expressed interest in purchasing the company, which was heavily affected by US sanctions and Juan Guaidó’s failed, illegitimate interim presidency.

To further these integration goals, Rodríguez announced that the Binational Commission for Good Neighborliness will meet in Maracaibo on April 23 and 24. New agreements were also signed to strengthen the binational zone of peace and development, while specialized working groups were launched to address defense and security. In the tourism sector, “multi-destination Venezuela-Colombia” plans were promoted to attract international visitors, particularly from Asia, to make the most of the landscapes of both nations.

The high-level encounter was preceded by several hours of discussion among working groups. The Colombian delegation included Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio, Commerce Minister Diana Morales, Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Energy Minister Edwin Palma. Also present were Ricardo Roa, president of Ecopetrol, and Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, highlighting the commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

These developments occur as Colombia, currently holding the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), prepares to host the 10th CELAC Summit on March 21 in Bogotá. According to the Colombian Foreign Ministry, the summit will include the CELAC-Africa High Level Forum. During the event, Colombia will transfer the presidency to Uruguay and oversee the adoption of the Bogotá Declaration, highlighting regional “progress” in peace-building, cooperation, and multilateralism.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF