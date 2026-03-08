Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, welcomed the recognition of the constitutional government of Venezuela, led by President Nicolás Maduro, announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 7.

“President Trump, we consider this decision as a recognition of the people of Venezuela and their just cause for the truth about our country,” Rodríguez wrote on social media.

Earlier, Trump said during his speech at the Shield of the Americas summit in Florida: “I am pleased to announce that this week we formally recognized the Venezuelan government. In fact, we legally recognized it.” Speaking to an audience of right-wing heads of state from Latin America and the Caribbean, the US president praised Delcy Rodríguez’s leadership following the bloody January 3 US bombing of Venezuela, saying, “The president of Venezuela … is doing a very good job.”

On multiple occasions, Rodríguez has reiterated that the constitutional and legitimate president of Venezuela is Nicolás Maduro, who is illegally imprisoned in the United States since January 3. In her post, the acting president reiterated Venezuela’s willingness “to build long-term relations based on mutual respect, equality, and international law, with a view to promoting a work agenda that strengthens cooperation for the benefit of both countries.” She added that “diplomatic dialogue is the virtuous path to resolve our differences and advance on points of agreement.”

Assets abroad and the 2015 National Assembly

Following the announcement, Chavista analysts wonder if the US decision will translate into the end of the US recognition for the illegitimate far-right Venezuelan National Assembly of 2015, which still controls PDVSA, CITGO, and several other Venezuelan assets abroad.

According to analysts, the failed US-led “interim presidency” of Juan Guaidó was created to justify the US robbery of CITGO, Venezuelan gold in the Bank of England, and the blocking of Venezuela’s access to $5 billion in Special Drawing Rights from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The blocked assets also include liquid assets in international banks that are currently being stolen by the “deputies” of the 2015 National Assembly who are living abroad and are plagued with multiple embezzlement accusations.

Constitutional mandate and historical reversal

Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in by the National Assembly as acting president on January 5, fulfilling a decision issued two days earlier by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). The court designated her to temporarily carry out this responsibility following the unforeseen kidnapping of President Maduro by US military forces. Under these exceptional circumstances, the constitutionally mandated 90-day deadline to call for presidential elections was not activated, as the president’s absence did not fall under the specific cases defined in the constitution.

By recognizing the Venezuelan government, Trump reversed a policy that he himself initiated in January 2019, when the US empire recognized far-right National Assembly Deputy Juan Guaidó as an “interim president,” forcing President Maduro to sever diplomatic relations. Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, continued the policy of not recognizing Maduro’s 2024 reelection, despite brief periods of rapprochement.

Upon his second inauguration on January 20, 2025, Trump tightened an aggressive policy against Venezuela. On January 3, 2026, he ordered US troops to bomb populated areas of Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua states and kidnap President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

On Thursday, March 5, Venezuela and the US jointly announced the restoration of diplomatic and consular relations. On Friday, the acting president pointed out that on January 8, while paying tribute to those who were killed in the US invasion, she had stated her commitment to resolving historical differences through diplomatic channels.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC