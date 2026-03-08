 Women’s Brigades From 22 Countries Demand Freedom for Venezuelan Presidential Couple – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 8, 2026
Women's brigades from 22 countries participate in a solidarity meet in Caracas in defense of Venezuela's sovereignty. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry of Women.

Women's brigades from 22 countries participate in a solidarity meet in Caracas in defense of Venezuela's sovereignty. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry of Women.