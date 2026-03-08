A total of 118 delegates from 22 nations gathered Friday, March 6, in Caracas for the meeting of the International Women’s Brigades Cilia Flores for Peace. International solidarity was on full display in the Venezuelan capital to demand the immediate release of First Lady and Deputy Cilia Flores, and her husband, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

This initiative, organized as part of the activities for the week of International Women’s Day, intends to highlight the direct impact of sanctions and economic blockades on the lives of women in countries like Venezuela and Cuba. The delegates are promoting the construction of a global feminist solidarity network to defend peace with social justice to confront imperialist warmongering.

On January 3, the US regime launched a bloody military attack on Caracas and other locations in Venezuela, resulting in the killing of 120 people and the kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriela Jiménez 🇻🇪 (@gabrielajimenezve)

Venezuela’s minister for Women, Yelitze Santaella, welcomed the guests, highlighting the historical role of women in defending the Bolivarian Revolution. Santaella paid tribute to Cilia Flores’ career, emphasizing her leadership from her legal defense of Commander Chávez in 1992 to her tenure as president of the National Assembly.

Support for communal projects and scientific leadership

The event organizers called upon women across the country to participate massively in the National Popular Consultation scheduled for Sunday, March 8. The communal projects submitted for this consultation aim to strengthen territorial organization and the well-being of women in the more than 5,300 communal circuits throughout the country.

The minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, highlighted that 52% of Venezuela’s scientific leadership is comprised of women who contribute to the nation’s development. She added that this meeting allowed the foreign delegates to see Venezuela’s progress in terms of popular participation and female leadership in key educational and technological fields.

The event reaffirmed the commitment of women worldwide to the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples in the face of imperialist pressures. The event concluded with a call for international solidarity to safeguard peace based on social justice and respect for the will of the people.

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC