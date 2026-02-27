The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a high-level meeting with executives from the British oil company Shell, with the aim of strengthening projects in the national energy sector.

The meeting, held on Thursday, February 26, was attended by Adam Lowmass, regional vice president of Shell; the president of Global Gas, Cederic Cremers; Elias Nucette, vice president of Shell; and Alfredo Urdaneta, representative of Shell in Venezuela. Rodríguez was accompanied by the president of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Héctor Obregón, along with the deputy ministers of oil, Paula Henao, and Gas, Luis González.

The aim of Venezuela is to boost the reactivation of oil wells and the exploration of gas fields, attracting new international investments. Currently, the country possesses the largest proven crude oil reserves on the planet and is advancing in the process to certify itself as the fourth largest gas reserve in the world.

The incorporation of Shell into these projects is considered key to the economic agenda, given that the company operates in more than 70 countries in the oil and gas sector.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE