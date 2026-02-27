 Acting President of Venezuela Meets Shell Representatives to Discuss Natural Gas Projects – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 27, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez shakes hands with Adam Lowmass, regional vice president of Shell, February 26, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez shakes hands with Adam Lowmass, regional vice president of Shell, February 26, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.