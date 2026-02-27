 BAP Condemns Kidnapping and Torture of Kenyan Revolutionary Leader – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 27, 2026
Booker Ngesa Omole, Secretario General del Partido Comunista Marxista de Kenia (CPM-K). Photo: BAP/File photo.

Booker Ngesa Omole, Secretario General del Partido Comunista Marxista de Kenia (CPM-K). Photo: BAP/File photo.