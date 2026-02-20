Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has held a meeting with the head of the US empire’s Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), General Francis Donovan, during a brief, unannounced visit to Caracas.

The official Miraflores Palace account reported the details, specifying that Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello also participated in the meeting this Wednesday, February 18. No videos or photos of the meeting were released.

The Venezuelan government report explained that both countries agreed to design a bilateral cooperation agenda to combat migration, illicit drug trafficking, and other regional security issues. “The meeting confirms that the diplomatic path should be the mechanism to resolve differences and address issues of binational and regional interest, of interest to all parties.”

The US embassy in Caracas published the following statement: “The commander of US Southern Command, Marine General Francis Donovan; the Chargé d’Affaires of the US External Office for Venezuela, Ambassador Laura Dogu; and the Assistant Secretary of War for Western Hemisphere Security Affairs, Joseph Humire, met with Venezuelan acting authorities in Caracas on February 18, 2026. During the meeting, the leaders reiterated the US’ commitment to a free, secure, and prosperous Venezuela, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people, the US, and the Western Hemisphere. The discussions focused on the security environment, the steps needed to ensure the implementation of President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan—particularly the stabilization of Venezuela—and the importance of shared security throughout the Western Hemisphere.”

President Maduro’s plans

After the meeting, Communication and Information Minister Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela reported that the nations were intending to work together on a number of fronts after the meeting.

According to Pérez Pirela, the meeting confirms diplomacy as the primary mechanism to resolve differences, a sentiment analysts believe refers to President Nicolás Maduro’s previous request to launch a joint Venezuela-US counter-narcotics plan.

Just days before the bloody US military bombing of Venezuela on January 3, President Maduro and various officials, including Delcy Rodríguez and Diosdado Cabello, stated on numerous occasions that Venezuela was ready for a bilateral agreement against drug trafficking. These statements were reiterated during an interview President Maduro gave to Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet, which was released on January 1.

The US empire’s military assault on Venezuela resulted in the murders of approximately 120 people—including women, children, 32 Cuban soldiers, and 47 Venezuelan soldiers—along with a significant number of injured. President Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, were also kidnapped by US forces during the aggression.

Recognition of Chavismo

On Thursday, the first vice president of the National Assembly, PSUV Deputy Pedro Infante, offered considerations regarding the meeting, outlining three points that put the nature of the current relationship with the US regime into a revolutionary context:

• The truth of our resistance: After a thousand attempts to overthrow the revolution, SOUTHCOM itself sits down with its political-military leadership, pragmatically, to draw a join strategy against drug trafficking. Those who put a price on the heads of the people’s main leaders now sit with them, in clear recognition of their leadership and strength. Chavismo is the only political force that can keep peace and stability. The resilience of our people forced the US to sit down with Venezuela as equals at a table of respect and common interests. This international recognition is the result of years of resistance, courage, and unwavering morale. We are reaping the victory of having firmly withstood the greatest siege in our history.

• Justice and peace as our banner: To protect and take care of President Nicolás Maduro and Deputy Cilia Flores, we must sit down with anyone and fight for their liberation, dignity, and respect. Our greatest victory today is built on the ground of diplomacy, high politics, and strategic prudence and intelligence. Meanwhile, the desperate far right insists on hatred, while we consolidate the path of well-being, growth, peace, and transparency. Every decision made protects the people from violence and any attempt at foreign aggression.

• Unity and revolutionary optimism: Let no one be misled by laboratories of lies that try to sow doubt; every step we take has clear objectives: to free our leaders, consolidate peace, and consolidate growth. Grassroots Chavismo knows that prudence is wisdom and that this level of awareness makes us invincible. Venezuela is respected because we have shown that we were always right and that our sovereignty is priceless. We have the utmost confidence in the political and military leadership of the revolution: we have a plan, we have a project, we have a history. No smearing campaign can overcome that.

