Peru’s Congress elected Jose Maria Balcazar as new Interim President, replacing Jose Jeri in a context of political instability.

Congressman Jose Maria Balcazar Zelada was elected interim president by the Peru’s Congress on February 19, replacing Jose Jeri who was removed last February 17, amid corruption allegations, underscoring the nation’s persistent political instability.

“With 64 votes, the Congressman Jose Maria Balcazar Zelada has been elected President of the Congress of the Republic. Consequently, he will assume the office of President of the Republic of Peru”, the highly unpopular Congress announced on social media.

Jose Maria Balcazar—who had being elected as Congressman in the 2021 general elections for the Peru Libre Party—secured the Peruvian interim presidency, defeating right-wing Maria del Carmen Alva in a Congress’ second-round election, as neither candidate achieved the simple majority of the votes in the initial round.

In the first round, Balcazar’s list garnered 46 votes against Alva’s 43. Subsequently, the 83-year-old congressman won the second round with 60 to 43 votes and was sworn in as head of the Congressional Board, which automatically makes him Interim President of Peru in the absence of elected authorities by popular vote.

This appointment marks Peru’s nineth Interim President in a decade, a reflection of the political instability in the country run by a far-right Congress with almost no popular support.

“I am now highly motivated because my friends and colleagues have given me this honor of being able to wear the white and red of Peru on my chest”, Balcazar said in his opening remarks during the swearing ceremony, stating that “it’s possible to build a true democracy” in the country, amid the current political crisis.

In that sense, the new Interim President pointed out that the objectives would be to “guarantee to the people of Peru that there will be a peaceful democratic and electoral transition, transparent,” secondly, “maintain a real pacification” and that they “the ministries capable of dealing with crime”, and “maintaining an economic line that continues.”

“There are valuable people in Peru who need to be summoned,” he added referring to the political differences and assured that “this is not a time for fighting.” In this sense, Balcazar stated that Peru needs “a turning point to guarantee the upcoming elections and demonstrate that the country is not divided,” in a clear political gesture of unity.

Jeri’s Scandals

Jose Jeri was removed, only 130 days after his designation, after the press uncovered his unregistered meetings with Chinese businessmen, one of whom was a state contractor.

According to these scandals, the Prosecutor’s Office runs two open investigations against him for illegal sponsorship of private interests and influence peddling against the state. He is also being investigated in another case of aggravated influence peddling following reports that nine women who met with him were subsequently hired as public servants without following the regular protocol.

His removal marks another turbulent chapter in Peru’s recent political history, characterized by successive presidential impeachments and ongoing corruption allegations.

Decade of Instability

The current Parliament, which began its term in 2021, has removed three presidents: Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), Dina Boluarte (2022-2025), and Jeri, who served for only four months.

The decade from 2016-2026 has seen more presidential changes than any other period since Peru became a Republic and gained independence from Spain in 1821.

In October, upon becoming Interim President, Jose Jeri was the Head of Congress and, by law, was due to succeed Boluarte, who had no vice presidents.

Presidential removals or resignations in Peru often occur because leaders lack legislative majorities, allowing legislators to broadly interpret a constitutional article for removal based on “moral incapacity.”

Balcazar will govern for five months, transferring power on July, 28 to the winner of the general elections scheduled for April 12. During these elections, Peruvians will choose a president, 130 deputies, and 60 senators. Should no presidential candidate secure over 50+1% of the votes, the top two contenders will proceed to a run-off in June.

(Telesur)