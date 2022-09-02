Damascus countryside, Aleppo, SANA-The Syrian army air defenses confronted an Israeli missile aggression on some points in Damascus countryside and shot down a number of the missiles.

“About 21.18 p.m., the Israeli enemy carried out an air missile aggression from the direction of Lake Tiberias in northern occupied Palestine, targeting some points south east of Damascus” a Military source said on Wednesday.

The source added that the army air defenses confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.

The aggression caused some material damages.

Earlier, a military source said that “At nearly 8 p.m., the Israeli enemy targeted Aleppo International Airport with a missile strike that caused material damage to the airport,”.

(SANA)

