September 1, 2022
People march along Las Americas Highway as they hold Puerto Rican flags to demand the expulsion of power company Luma amid a continued lack of electricity across the island, in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 15, 2021. Photo: Ricardo ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images.

People march along Las Americas Highway as they hold Puerto Rican flags to demand the expulsion of power company Luma amid a continued lack of electricity across the island, in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 15, 2021. Photo: Ricardo ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images.