The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), was very optimistic this Wednesday, November 9, about the possibility of a definitive reestablishment of relations between the United States and Venezuela, according to the statements offered to the media.

Relations between the governments of the United States and Venezuela must be restored. “I know they’re working toward a deal,” he stressed.

The government of Venezuela and the United States broke off relations after Washington ignored the legitimacy of President Nicolás Maduro and recognize the fictitious and illegal interim presidency of former deputy, Juan Guaido.

On the other hand, Obrador highlighted the need for the US to change its policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean. “An economic, commercial and political integration must be sought, with respect for the sovereignty of the countries. That is the approach that Mexico has.”

In this sense, he considered as very positive signs that Washington has not spoken out against the resumption of relations between Venezuela and Colombia, “something that they should not do, but that has happened before,” said the president.

According to the Mexican president, the United States has given positive signs with respect to the rest of the continent, and recalled that without delay it recognized the triumph of Gustavo Petro in Colombia and Lula da Silva in Brazil.

“It is positive that the victory of President Petro has been recognized without delay,” he concluded.

Meanwhile Venezuelan news outlets and analysts have been transpiring in recent days, the imminent resumption of the Mexico Talks, the political negotiation between the extreme right wing of the Venezuelan opposition and the Venezuelan government. The negotiations were pause on October 16, 2021, by decision of the Venezuelan government in protest after the controversial extraction of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, kidnapped then in Cape Verde following US dictates.

(RedRadioVE) by José David Delgado, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

