August 2, 2022
Ariel Henry, Haiti’s de facto prime minister, addresses the nation on the first anniversary of his being named to the post by the "Core Group" of foreign ambassadors. Photo: Haïti Liberté.

Ariel Henry, Haiti’s de facto prime minister, addresses the nation on the first anniversary of his being named to the post by the "Core Group" of foreign ambassadors. Photo: Haïti Liberté.