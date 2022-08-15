The Argentinian author Atilio Borón issued a proposal on Friday, August 13, to oppose the claims of the Argentinian government, led by President Alberto Fernández. Fernandez claimed that Argentina, being tied by its country’s “judicial dictatorship,” could not do anything to rectify the Venezuelan EMTRASUR Boeing 747-300 situation.

Borón, however, wrote on his Twitter account that “in just over a minute,” he could provide an “effective–albeit temporary–solution that helps Venezuela and somewhat preserves our dignity.” He also attached a video of his proposal.

In the video, he recommended that during the judicial process, while the legitimacy of the Argentinian seizure continued to be up for debate, Venezuela could borrow and use an Argentinian cargo plane to maintain the country’s necessary transport operations. “The Venezuelan plane must also be controlled, directed, and guided by the Venezuelan-Iranian crew that originally piloted the 747-300,” he added.

El gobierno dice que se encuentra maniatado por la dictadura judicial que impera en Argentina y que no puede hacer nada en relación al avión venezolano. En poco más de un minuto aporto una solución efectiva aunque provisoria, que ayuda a Vzla y preserva en algo nuestra dignidad. pic.twitter.com/syWTO1WuHm — Atilio Boron (@atilioboron) August 13, 2022

The proposal is “doable,” argued the political analyst, and there would be nothing preventing the Argentinian government from lending the cargo plane to Venezuela until the end of the judicial process. This would ensure that Venezuela could continue receiving essential supplies for the health of its citizens.

Besides its regular commercial cargo operation, the Boeing 747-30, belonging to the Venezuelan state-owned cargo company EMTRASUR, was also responsible for delivering medical supplies and equipment to Venezuela and ALBA-TCP countries.

“This is a practical, concrete, and achievable solution,” said Borón. The intellectual also hoped that the order from the United States Department of Justice on the seizure of the Venezuelan cargo plane “would be disregarded.”

Although this proposal would require Argentina to disobey Washington’s demands, Borón stated that “Argentina has not yet become a North American colony, nor is it the 51st state of the Union. If that were to become the case, I propose that Argentina should radically and openly ignore America’s arrogant orders.”

The aircraft, belonging to EMTRASUR—a subsidiary of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services SA (Conviasa)—was seized upon its arrival at the Ezeiza Airport on June 6. The crew, having departed from Mexico, consisted of 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians and was assisting with the transport of a cargo of auto parts.

The unusually high number of Iranian crew members was due to their participation in a training program for learning how to fly and operate the 747-300, which Venezuela acquired in October 2021.

Venezuela’s Minister of Transportation Ramón Velásquez declared last Tuesday: “[The Argentinian government] has violated the Chicago Agreement, which was signed by the countries of the world in 1944. They have violated the binational agreements signed by the States, they have violated the systems for operational safety, and they have violated our right to defend our crew members.” By accusing the 747-300’s Venezuelan and Iranian crew members of terrorism and espionage while lacking an international arrest warrant or any evidence of the aforementioned crimes, the Argentinian government has undermined international law and the dignity and health of Venezuelan citizens.

(La IguanaTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

