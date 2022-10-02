The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced on Friday, September 30, that the authorities are on alert as heavy rains continue to impact the country.

The president added that he is in constant communication with the governors of all the states of the country. He has also ordered maximum coordination and support to attend to any situation arising out of the weather condition.

Estoy alerta frente al incremento de las lluvias en el país que han causado la saturación de los suelos. Me mantengo en comunicación permanente con las y los gobernadores. Máxima coordinación y apoyo para atender cualquier afectación. ¡El Pueblo tiene quien lo cuide y lo proteja! pic.twitter.com/ShbYmvCrCv — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 30, 2022

“I am aware of the increase of rains in the country that have caused soil saturation,” the president wrote in a Twitter post. “I am in constant communication with the governors. Maximum coordination and support to attend to any affectation. The people have someone to attend to them and protect them!”

Throughout this week, heavy rains have affected the city of Caracas and several other regions in Venezuela. Torrential rains caused the collapse of the asphalt on the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas and the explosion of the electrical substation in El Ávila.

Incidents of cracked or collapsed road surfaces on several highways of the country due to the intense rainfall in the last few days accompanied by heavy thunder and lightning were also reported.

The explosion in the electrical substation in the hills of El Ávila National Park caused blackouts in some areas of Caracas and La Guaira. However, the problem was quickly resolved, and electrical services were completely restored.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

