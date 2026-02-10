The president of the Venezuelan Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (AVAVIT), Vicky Herrera, announced that between February and March, at least six airlines will resume their flights to Caracas: Plus Ultra, TAP, Turkish Airlines, Latam, Avianca, and GOL. Wingo already resumed its Bogotá–Caracas route on January 16 and plans to reactivate flights from from Medellín on March 1.

Latam Airlines Colombia announced this Monday that it will resume its flights between Bogotá and Caracas starting on February 23, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The company plans to increase the service to a daily flight starting April 1, subject to approval by the aeronautical authorities of both countries.

The CEO of Latam Airlines Colombia, Erika Zarante, stated that the company has a “clear and sustained interest in continuing to grow in Venezuela”: “As a leading airline group in the region, we have the responsibility and the capacity to contribute through robust and sustainable air connectivity,” she said.

With the resumption of this route, travelers to and from Caracas will be able to connect, via Bogotá, with 23 domestic destinations and more than 140 international routes operated by the group in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Oceania.

Avianca will restart its daily operation on February 12, while Air Europa will resume flights between Madrid and Caracas on February 17, followed by Láser on the 18th. Plus Ultra will restart on March 3 with two weekly frequencies and will expand its flights at the end of the month. Iberia, for its part, maintains expectations of resuming operations in April provided the necessary guarantees are in place.

Turkish Airlines announced that it will reactivate its Istanbul–Caracas route starting on March 3, 2026.

This decision marks the return of one of the most strategic air connections for the country, once again linking Venezuela with the main hub between Europe and Asia.

The airline has designed an itinerary that ensures efficiency and passenger comfort, initially operating with three weekly flights.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL