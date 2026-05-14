Marisela de Loaiza, president of ALAV, confirmed the arrival of Qatar Airways in August and highlighted the importance of the Caracas–Houston route.

Venezuela’s aviation sector is undergoing a rapid revitalization after recording a 33% increase in international flights and 27% in domestic frequencies between March and May 2026.

This upturn translates into an offering of 157 weekly international flights to 13 global destinations and a total of 535 domestic operations connecting the country’s various regions.

The executive president of the Association of Airlines in Venezuela (ALAV), Marisela de Loaiza, highlighted that this upward trend reflects a strengthening market driven by the opening of new routes and the return of major global operators such as American Airlines, which resumed direct operations between Miami and Caracas after a seven-year interruption.

The ALAV president underlined that growth in the interior of the country has been significant thanks to Panama’s Copa Airlines expanding into cities such as Barquisimeto, Valencia, and Maracaibo—a development that has injected new energy into regional economies.

De Loaiza noted the recent addition of United Airlines with its Houston route, describing it as a natural connection for the oil business, and announced the arrival of Qatar Airways in August and the possibility of the Italian ITA airline by the end of the year.

She stated that connectivity is fundamental to all areas of the economy, especially the oil industry and its entire productive supply chain, and that the inclusion of an airline such as Qatar Airways represents major news for Venezuela’s reinsertion into global air traffic routes.

Operational modernization at Maiquetía and new strategic routes

De Loaiza noted that while the infrastructure possesses the physical capacity, progress is needed in terms of upgrading the check-in counters in the west wing and completing maintenance on the main runway, which is currently operating with an auxiliary strip.

The air-conditioning system at the Simón Bolívar National and International Airport in Maiquetía remains a primary concern for both domestic and international travelers. The lack of functional climate control has become a critical issue for the facility, which serves as the main gateway to Venezuela.

The intense tropical heat that is characteristic of the coastal town of Maiquetía, combined with the absence of a proper cooling system, creates a harsh environment for arriving passengers. The “thermal shock” experienced when moving from the climate-controlled environment of an aircraft to the sweltering terminal has resulted in numerous reports of travelers fainting while waiting in immigration lines.

Failures in the airport’s HVAC infrastructure have been documented since at least 2017, with major peaks in 2019 and 2024. These periods of crisis were triggered by extreme electrical failures that damaged significant portions of the cooling system. Notably, these technical collapses occurred alongside the intensification of illegal US sanctions against Venezuela. These coercive measures have severely restricted the state’s ability to maintain public infrastructure by blocking access to international credit, specialized spare parts, and the technical service required for large-scale industrial equipment.

De Loaiza also noted that on domestic flights, the increase from 421 flight routes in March to 535 in May reflects a 27% recovery driven by 113 new local routes.

Caracas leads in terms of national connections, with priority destinations including Porlamar, with 54 weekly flights, followed by Los Roques with 43, Puerto Ordaz with 38, and Maracaibo with 33 frequencies.

The ALAV presiden acknowledged a notable improvement in the punctuality of domestic airlines—a factor that increases passenger confidence and optimizes intercity travel, which today accounts for 47.7% of the country’s total operations.

International services from Maiquetía terminal are concentrated on strategic hubs that facilitate the transit of passengers and cargo to the rest of the world. Bogotá, Colombia, currently leads the list with 41 weekly flights, followed by Panama with 25 frequencies, Madrid with 17, and Miami, USA, with 14 direct flights.

De Loaiza noted that the reactivation of these routes benefits not only tourism but is an indispensable driver of national economic development.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL