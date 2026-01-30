Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, and the president of the US empire, Donald Trump, have agreed to reopen airspace over the South American country immediately, according to an announcement made by Venezuelan authorities.

Following a telephone conversation between Acting President Rodríguez and Trump this Thursday, January 29, it was confirmed that the illegal US blockade of Venezuelan airspace—imposed in November of last year—would cease immediately. The decision also ends flight restrictions imposed by the US regime in 2019 that halted direct travel between the two countries.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, the US ruler announced that he expects the measure to be effective by the end of the day. This now allows both US and Venezuelan citizens to travel between the nations with full security guarantees. The move ensures that the illegal US flight restriction over Maiquetía’s Flight Information Region (FIR) will be lifted, alongside the ban on direct flights.

The US air blockade, initiated against Venezuela on November 29, 2025, is part of a series of aggressions and attacks that culminated in a number of bombings on January 3 and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. More than 100 people were killed during the US strikes, and more than 120 were seriously wounded.

“I informed her that we would open the airspace,” declared Trump to the press, claiming the improvement of diplomatic ties with Venezuela. “Very soon, citizens will be able to travel to Venezuela safely, and some Venezuelans who want to return will be able to do so.”

Analysts have noted that Venezuela has been open to normal diplomatic relations with the US entity since the era of President Hugo Chávez. However, they explain that the US has been responsible for the deterioration of relations through countless regime-change operations, illegal sanctions, and the blockade of the country.

The US ruler described the relationship with the current leadership of Venezuela as “very solid,” seemingly thanking her for her willingness to reach an agreement that will normalize commercial air traffic in the region.

Chavismo, the political force behind Presidents Chávez and Maduro, remains in tight control of Venezuela—as mandated by the Venezuelan constitution—backed by massive popular support that was mobilized following the unprecedented and bloody US strikes on January 3.

With the announcement, Trump was forced to acknowledge that his government was responsible for the illegal unilateral blockade of Venezuelan airspace. “This announcement marks a milestone in the bilateral agenda, prioritizing connectivity and citizen mobility under a framework of mutual cooperation,” a Venezuelan Presidential Press news release reads.

Recently, Acting President Rodríguez emphasized that, within a framework of respect and diplomacy, various bilateral issues will be addressed to guarantee peace and social well-being for both peoples.

American Airlines first in line

Once the announcement was made public, American Airlines announced plans to reinstate direct, nonstop flights between the US entity and Venezuela, becoming the first US carrier to do so. The airline explained it is currently completing the necessary procedures to receive flight permits and resume operations, following nearly seven years of being excluded from the Venezuelan market by order of the US government.

“American Airlines is proud to be the first airline to announce plans to restore direct service between the United States and Venezuela,” reads its press release. “The airline is in close contact with federal authorities and is ready to begin flights to Venezuela, pending government approval and security assessments.”

2019 US flight connection ban

The blocking of connections between Venezuela and the US was originally decided on May 15, 2019, during Trump’s first term, as part of the failed Juan Guaidó regime-change operation. After six years and eight months, Trump decided to lift the same restrictions he imposed, citing good relations with current Venezuelan authorities, Últimas Noticias reported.

The US ruler also praised the Venezuelan dignitary and claimed that their relationship is very good. “I want to thank the leadership of Venezuela. We get along very well with them. Relations have been very strong, very good,” he added, despite the new threats against Venezuela’s leadership made on Wednesday by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a US Congress hearing.

To demonstrate concrete progress in bilateral relations, Trump reported that US corporations “are now going to Venezuela, exploring and choosing their locations,” to undertake lucrative business ventures. “They will bring back enormous wealth for Venezuela and for the US. And the oil companies will be doing Venezuela a great favor; in fact, they will earn more money than ever before. And that is a good thing,” he claimed.

The announcement aligns with statements from Acting President Rodríguez, who has reiterated that Venezuela is open to good relations with all countries under principles of respect and goodwill.

National Center for Defense and Cybersecurity

Also on Thursday, Venezuelan Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jiménez led a high-level strategic meeting with authorities from the Military Scientific Council. The meeting was held in order to create the National Center for Defense and Cyber Security, as had been requested by Acting President Rodríguez the day before.

In a press release, the Science and Technology Ministry reported that, in compliance with instructions from Rodríguez, the sovereign capabilities and operational readiness of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) were evaluated.

Jiménez emphasized that the National System of Science, Technology, and Innovation firmly assumes the comprehensive cyberdefense of the nation during this historical juncture. During the meeting, military commanders reaffirmed their commitment to guaranteeing the stability of the people and the security of technological infrastructure, through innovation and adaptation. Jiménez explained that science represents the “weapon for peace and the definitive independence” of the country.

The new institution integrates scientific knowledge with national defense, in order to safeguard the state’s digital platforms against potential external threats. Its objective is to enhance the FANB’s operational readiness by utilizing the technical contributions of the National Science, Technology, and Innovation System to create a robust digital shield based on national development and strategic intelligence.

