Bolivian President Luis Arce called on social organizations to maintain unity in the face of internal and external attempts to destabilize his government.

In a public event with labor union activists, Bolivian President Luis Arce condemned interests from “outside” and “inside” that use the division of social organizations to destabilize and weaken the government.

President Arce participated in the third enlarged committee of the Trade Union Confederation of Indigenous Intercultural Communities of Bolivia (CSCIOB) in Sucre, Chuquisaca department. There, he said that the government belongs to the social organizations and that he would not have reached the presidency without them.

Arce pointed out that his administration is making progress in industrializing natural resources, including lithium, raw materials, and agricultural production through more than 130 plants in different parts of the country.

However, he stated that there are still more areas to industrialize since Bolivia is rich in natural resources. The aim of the national government is to position Bolivia as an economically strong and dignified country for the well-being of all Bolivians.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.