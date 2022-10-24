“Our Government demonstrates once again its predisposition to dialogue and fulfilling the demand of the people of Santa Cruz.

Bolivian President Luis Arce said this Sunday, October 22, that his government is willing to dialogue with the promoters of the indefinite strike in Santa Cruz. He regretted that this leadership has abandoned the dialogue without explaining its proposal for the Population and Housing Census to be carried out in 2023.

“We installed a dialogue round-table without conditions to expose the arguments of the date of the Census.” Arce wrote on his Twitter account, that: “The meeting was broadcast and the Bolivian people witnessed the unfortunate attitudes of the strike leadership, who abandoned the dialogue without explaining their proposal.”

“Our Government demonstrates, once again, its desire to dialogue and meeting the demand of the people of Santa Cruz,” he said, “proposed by means of a new Supreme Decree, to define the date of the Census based on the analysis of the technical round-tables.”

Instalamos una mesa de diálogo sin condicionamientos para exponer los argumentos de la fecha del Censo. La reunión fue transmitida y el pueblo boliviano fue testigo de las lamentables actitudes de la dirigencia del paro, que abandonó el diálogo sin explicar su propuesta. — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) October 23, 2022

This Saturday afternoon, the far-right governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, and the second vice president of the Committee for Santa Cruz, Stello Cochamanidis, left the dialogue round table that analyzes the launching of the Population and Housing Census.

After the restart of the dialogue, the representatives of the Inter-institutional Committee of Santa Cruz presented a proposal for an edict that modifies Supreme Decree 4760. If passed, the decree would mean that the Census is carried out in 2023, and within 180 days to make the results known as soon as possible.

From zero hour this Saturday, in the department of Santa Cruz, an indefinite strike has been carried out in order to conduct the Census albeit in 2023. At the beginning of the measure, one deceased was reported in the municipality of Puerto Quijarro.

The Single Federation of Peasant Workers warned that it would fence Santa Cruz if the strike is not lifted within 48 hours.

“We have made the determination that in case they do not lift their pressure measure in 48 hours,” remarked Franklin Vargas, the spokesperson of the Federation of Peasants of Santa Cruz. “We are going to surround Santa Cruz, and all the nearby regions of our 15 provinces, since they have harmed the most humble people.”

The dialogue round table, which was installed in Santa Cruz between a government commission and the Santa Cruz committee, did not reach agreements after more than eight hours of negotiation. In the meeting there were two intermediate quarters and a harsh exchange of criteria.

The minister of the presidency, María Nela Prada, led the government team together with the minister of planning, Sergio Cusicanqui, presidential spokesman, Jorge Richter, and deputy minister for autonomies, Álvaro Ruíz.

The rector of the Autonomous University Gabriel René Moreno, along with Vicente Cuéllar, the far-right governor, Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic vice president, Stello Cochamanidis, a lawyer, and Jorge Santiesteban, among others, participated on behalf of the Santa Cruz committee.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/MF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.