October 24, 2022
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walks next to Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas politburo member, during the most recent Hamas visit to Damascus last Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Photo Syria News.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walks next to Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas politburo member, during the most recent Hamas visit to Damascus last Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Photo Syria News.