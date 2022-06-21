The national security advisor to the White House during the Trump administration, John Bolton, has suggested that we could be seeing the beginning of an ultimate rupture within the Venezuelan opposition.

During an interview with Voice of America, Bolton said that because the US has not taken a firm position on former Deputy Juan Guaidó, it has threatened the unity of the opposition, which may result in a split.

Similarly, he added that towards the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019, the opposition was able to overcome its divisions to unite itself behind Guaidó.

He then noted that this unity was stable for some time, but efforts to overthrow Maduro failed.

“I think we have lost a lot of opportunities,” Bolton said. “I hope this doesn’t, whatever the outcome of this dispute within the opposition, I hope that it doesn’t strengthen Maduro further.”

In this regard, he mentioned that in order for there to be the possibility of removing Maduro from power, the opposition must preserve its unity.

“I don’t want to underestimate the problems of the opposition, but my point is that a good part of the problem is caused by the US,” Bolton said. “When our support got weaker, the argument to do things like negotiate with Maduro—I think it’s silly.”

Bolton also mentioned that there are some serious demands about corruption and about Venezuela’s frozen assets, then called for trust in the opposition and for “having a transparent understanding of what happened there.”

Regarding Guaidó, Bolton noted that he was too centered on international relations, while he didn’t connect enough with the Venezuelan people.

To this he added that the opposition should debate on this issue and “be sincere with each other.”

