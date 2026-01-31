 Calls Mount for FIFA World Cup Boycott Amid US Rights Abuses – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 1, 2026
US Dictator Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office on August 22, 2025. Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/Official White House Photo.

US Dictator Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office on August 22, 2025. Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/Official White House Photo.

Translate »