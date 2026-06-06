Canadian Network on Cuba organized demonstrations against U.S. oil blockade and other attacks on Cuba in a number of cities across the country Feb. 21-22, including Toronto, above. Photo: Tony Difelice/Militant.

Canadian Network on Cuba organized demonstrations against U.S. oil blockade and other attacks on Cuba in a number of cities across the country Feb. 21-22, including Toronto, above. Photo: Tony Difelice/Militant.