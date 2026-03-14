 Case Against Kenyan Communist Leader Booker Omole Already Unraveling – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 14, 2026
Kenyan communist leader Booker Omole educating inmates in a prison cell. Photo: X/@BookerBiro.

Kenyan communist leader Booker Omole educating inmates in a prison cell. Photo: X/@BookerBiro.