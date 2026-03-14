On April 23-24, the Binational Commission for Good Neighborliness between Venezuela and Colombia will meet in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela. The meeting will aim to strengthen integration and peace in the region.

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed the dates following the meeting between the Venezuelan and Colombian delegations at Miraflores Palace on Friday, March 13.

“We are focusing on a binational agenda, so I am very pleased to let you know that on April 23-24, in the city of Maracaibo, the meeting of the Binational Commission for Good Neighborliness will take place,” announced Rodríguez.

She also highlighted that the two countries are working to advance a bilateral agenda for unity and integration.

“We share a very active border, so we must have immediate coordination, constant information exchange, and intelligence work where we can communicate through our systems to combat drug trafficking, for example, to combat organized crime, armed groups,” she added.

(IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF