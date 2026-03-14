 Venezuela to Host Binational Commission Meeting With Colombia in April – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 14, 2026
Colombian President Gustavo Petro being greeted by Delcy Rodríguez at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, in November 2022. Photo: AFP/File photo.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro being greeted by Delcy Rodríguez at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, in November 2022. Photo: AFP/File photo.