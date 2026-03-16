 Burkina Faso Launches Five-Year Plan – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 16, 2026
Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore in a cabinet meeting in March 2026. Photo: Burkina Faso Presidency.

Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore in a cabinet meeting in March 2026. Photo: Burkina Faso Presidency.