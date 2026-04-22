China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for Cuba on Monday, April 21, in the face of recent external threats, calling on the United States government to heed international outcry.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed that Washington must heed the voice of justice and immediately end the blockade, sanctions, and all mechanisms of coercion or pressure exerted against Cuba.

Recientemente, muchos países y diversos sectores dentro de #EEUU expresaron su oposición al bloqueo estadounidense contra #Cuba. El portavoz de @MFA_China reiteró: pic.twitter.com/HuL4U9tiSB — Hua Xin 华昕 (@EmbHuaXin) April 21, 2026

Beijing reiterated its willingness to collaborate with all parties to support Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and national security. The Chinese government condemned US pressure, considering these actions to undermine peace and stability in the region, and affirmed its commitment to maintaining its policy of assistance in the face of foreign interference.

China’s support was reflected in a recent cultural meeting between young people from both countries, where representatives of the Communist Youth League of China reaffirmed their solidarity with the Cuban struggle against imperialism.

During the event, it was emphasized that the bilateral relationship of more than six decades has strengthened the socialist cause and mutual understanding between the youth organizations of both nations. For his part, the Cuban ambassador to China, Alberto Blanco, noted that this international support is a response to his country’s long-standing commitment to solidarity.

This sentiment was echoed by researchers and activists from Argentina and Brazil, who described Cuba’s resistance as a demonstration of humanity and highlighted the importance of internationalism in the face of threats from the Donald Trump administration.

#China reafirmó su apoyo a #Cuba frente a la presión estratégica de #EstadosUnidos. El portavoz de la cancillería china, Guo Jiakun, manifestó el respaldo del gigante asiático a la defensa y soberanía de la isla. La declaración surge mientras el presidente cubano Díaz-Canel… pic.twitter.com/vmeBI7vDqG — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) April 18, 2026

In addition to condemning the blockade and demanding that the United States end it, cooperation between China and Cuba has expanded through a recent meeting in Havana between specialists from the Center for Petroleum Research (CEINPET) and Chinese geologists. This meeting focused on evaluating projects for analyzing onshore hydrocarbon potential and developing Cuba’s first Geochemical Atlas.

The initiative reinforces China’s commitment to Cuba’s economic and social program and energy sovereignty. The technical cooperation includes the study of chemical elements throughout the country and the identification of new oil and gas deposits.

Faced with fuel shortages in Cuba, which result from the energy blockade imposed by the United States since January 29, Cuba is accelerating its strategy towards energy sovereignty, which includes a transition to renewable sources, the rehabilitation of thermal power plants, and the increase in the production of domestic crude oil and associated gas.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH