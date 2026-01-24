China announced an $80 million emergency aid package and 60,000 tons of rice for Cuba, addressing the island’s economic and energy crisis exacerbated by the U.S. blockade.

Beijing approved a new round of assistance for Havana, including $80 million in emergency financial aid for electrical equipment and 60,000 tons of rice.

Chinese Ambassador Hua Xin announced the support on January, 20 during a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, emphasizing the aid responds to Cuba’s economic and energy challenges exacerbated by the blockade imposed by the U.S.

Ambassador Hua Xin conveyed that the decision stemmed from direct instructions from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“This assistance responds to the economic situation and the state of the national electro-energetic system that Cuba faces today due to the blockade”, Hua Xin stated, detailing his recent discussions with high-ranking Cuban officials, including the ministers of Foreign Trade and Energy and Mines, to identify cooperation priorities.

Energy Cooperation Adjustments

Beyond immediate aid, China disclosed modifications to previous energy cooperation projects. Adjustments were made to the 200 MW solar energy donation and the delivery of 5,000 photovoltaic solar panel modules intended for isolated homes.

The ambassador explained that “it has been determined, in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, to designate an executing company.”

President Diaz-Canel expressed gratitude for China’s solidarity, highlighting the advanced state of bilateral ties, particularly the ongoing development of the Fourth Phase of the digital transformation program with Chinese backing.

