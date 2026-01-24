A pro-Palestine student activist, Momodou Taal, has alleged he was detained for six hours by UK police at Heathrow Airport under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, in what he described as an attempt to intimidate and silence dissent.

In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taal said three officers were waiting for him as soon as he disembarked, marking the fourth time he had returned to the UK since leaving the United States.

He said officers told him the detention was about “keeping the UK safe”, a justification he described as “absurd”.

During the six-hour detention, Taal said he was questioned about his childhood, religious background, mosque attendance, friendships and political views.

He added that his phone and laptop were confiscated, his DNA taken, and that he was informed detainees under Schedule 7 have no right to remain silent.

The activist linked the incident to what he described as months of targeted repression following his participation in pro-Palestine protests in the United States, including alleged harassment by immigration authorities and disciplinary action by Cornell University.

He also suggested possible intelligence-sharing between UK and US authorities, saying the episode formed part of a broader effort to suppress pro-Palestinian activism.

“This was not about safety. It was about silencing dissent. And it will not work,” he said.

Taal, 31, is a citizen of the United Kingdom and The Gambia.

UK authorities have not commented on the incident.

(Gambiana)