 UK Police Detain Pro-Palestine Student Activist Momodou Taal at Heathrow Under Anti-Terror Law – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 24, 2026
Momodou Taal (also known as Sal Taal), who is a public figure involved in interviews, press events, and various initiatives in the Gambia. He is known for activities like the Special Olympics Gambia Gala Dinner/Fashion in partnership with Comium. Photo: @thegambian/Instagram.

Momodou Taal (also known as Sal Taal), who is a public figure involved in interviews, press events, and various initiatives in the Gambia. He is known for activities like the Special Olympics Gambia Gala Dinner/Fashion in partnership with Comium. Photo: @thegambian/Instagram.

Translate »