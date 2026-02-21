The “Cilia Flores for Peace” movement vowed not to rest until they see their leaders back on sovereign territory.

Women leaders filled Caracas’ Simon Bolivar Theater demanding the release of the legit President Nicolas Maduro and the First Combatant Cilia Flores, detained in U.S. custody since January 3.

The Simon Bolivar Theater in Caracas was the setting this Friday, February 20, for a massive gathering organized by the “Cilia Flores Women for Peace” movement.

The initiative, spearheaded by congresswoman and journalist Cire Santos Amaral, brought together various social organizations with the main objective of strongly demanding the release of the constitutional President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, the First Combatant Cilia Flores. Both have been kidnapped since January 3 by U.S. forces and remain in U.S. custody.

“Through songs, slogans, and a powerful display of female empowerment, the Cilia Flores Women’s Movement for Peace gathered in Caracas, in conjunction with its International Solidarity Brigades, to continue denouncing the kidnapping of First Lady Cilia Flores and President Nicolás Maduro, and to demand their release.“

Vice Admiral Carmen Melendez, Mayor of Caracas, led the speeches of a large group of women leaders who support this initiative.

With noticeable emotion, Melendez described the event as a reunion of “combatant, warrior, and fighting women”, emphasizing unity as an unshakeable pillar for Venezuela.

During her speech, the Mayor recalled the “fateful January 3rd,” the date that marks the beginning of the kidnapping, and detailed how Caracas “vibrated and resounded” with the sounds of attacks, missiles, and bombs launched by U.S. forces. Since that day, the venezuelan people have maintained a constant mobilization in the streets, demanding the return of them.

The event also served to highlight the work of the Acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, and her efforts to preserve their lives and the peace of the nation.

A call was also made to continue working under the Venezuelan “Seven Transformations” plan and the “Admirable Challenge 2026,” goals set by President Maduro before his kidnapping.

Melendez also emphasized that diplomatic dialogue was always the president’s guiding principle, contrasting his commitment to peace with the brutality of the imperialist military attack.

Various organizations, including the Josefa Joaquina Sanchez Women’s Movement, joined the event to reaffirm that the female vanguard is fundamental in this stage of the struggle.

With the presence of relatives of the First Combatant, the event strengthened the bonds of solidarity and hope for the prompt release of the Venezuelan President and Cilia Flores.

The speakers insisted that daily work and popular organization are the most powerful tools to defeat the siege and restore democratic normality.

The event concluded with a call of justice and dignity, recalling that the bombs did not discriminate based on ideology when they fell on Venezuelan soil.

(Telesur)