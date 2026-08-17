Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Heavy rains that struck Caracas between the night of Saturday, August 15, and the early hours of Sunday left two young people dead and caused multiple disruptions across the Venezuelan capital.

The tragic deaths occurred in the Los Mangos sector of La Vega parish, as confirmed by Caracas Fire Department commander Pablo Palacio in a social media post. The fire official stated the emergency originated from increased currents caused by the intense rainfall and that the victims were teenage girls.

Upon arrival, Caracas Fire Department units found authorities already on site guarding both bodies. Residents of the area unofficially reported the discovery in El Sinaí alley, and press reports say the young women were aged 16 and 17. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comandante Gral.(B) Pablo Antonio Palacios Salazar (@cpablopalacios)

Disruption in Caracas

The storm also felled six trees across the city: two in San Pedro parish, two in El Valle, one in Sucre parish, and one in San Agustín. The Caracas Mayor’s Office deployed resources to address the incidents. Mayor Carmen Meléndez posted details on social media, noting that “in light of the heavy rainfall in the last few hours, our teams are active in different parts of the capital city.”

The Mayor’s Office said brigades “remain deployed on Avenida José Ángel Lamas, in the San Juan parish, addressing the damage caused by the recent rainfall in the city. The technical team is carrying out operations to cut up fallen trees, along with the continuous collection and removal of plant debris to clear the public road, prevent hazardous situations, and restore vehicular traffic safely.”

In most tropical regions near the equator, the rainy season runs from May through November. Historical data show that in Caracas, the months with the highest rainfall are August, September, and October, coinciding with the Atlantic hurricane season that Venezuela historically avoids.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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