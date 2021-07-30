Colombia’s Duque Sent Police Officers to Haiti: What for?

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reported that he recently spoke with the Prime Minister of Haiti. Maduro warned him about the risk of high-ranking Colombian police officers in Haitian territory, under the pretext of “collaborating” in investigations into the assassination of Jovenel Moïse.

President Maduro warned Ariel Henry, the new Haitian Head of State, that the only purpose of the Colombian government sending police officers to Haiti is to protect mercenaries and divert investigations.

RELATED CONTENT: Haiti: Jovenel Moïse’s Head of Security Traveled to Colombia 6 Times – Linked to Miami-based CTU Security

“I spoke with the Prime Minister of Haiti, four or five days ago, and I told him to be careful. Because if the government of Iván Duque, from Colombia, is sending police officers, it is because they want to cover up the crime and the Colombian mafia connections in the assassination of Jovenel,” Maduro said.

President Maduro also commented that he talked with Henry about the very strange delay in the investigation procedures. He argued the investigation should be conducted in the United States and should focus on the company that hired the mercenaries (CTU Security) for the assassination. CTU Security is owned by right-wing Venezuelan Tony Intriago, who is based in Florida, United States.

While participating on the TV show Con el Mazo Dando, led by Diosdado Cabello, Maduro also mentioned that Tony Intriago is one of the closest collaborators of former Venezuelan deputy, Juan Guaidó.

Links with the Colombian government

Maduro recalled that the Miami-based contractor CTU Security has Alfred Santamaría among its partners. Santamaría is closely linked to Iván Duque, as evidenced in photographs and videos of mercenaries circulating publicly.

RELATED CONTENT: Links Between Hitman Recruiter Tony Intriago and Iván Duque Revealed

Additionally, Maduro recounted that a video has been released in which Iván Duque tells people to vote for Santamaría for mayor of Miami, while Santamaría tells people to vote for Duque for president of Colombia. “They are allies,” added Maduro.

Similarly, he stated that a large number of photographs and videos have come to light in which Alfred Santamaría appears alongside Iván Duque and other subjects related to the Venezuelan extreme right and the United States government.

Featured image: Colombia’s ruler Iván Duque next to Tony Intriago, the Venezuelan mercenary contractor operating in Florida (US). Photo composition courtesy of Expresa.se.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Diaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/ED