Colombian president Gustavo Petro during the program "Breakfast with RTVE and EFE News Agency" in Barcelona, Spain, on 17 April 2026. Photo: Alejandro García/EFE.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro during the program "Breakfast with RTVE and EFE News Agency" in Barcelona, Spain, on 17 April 2026. Photo: Alejandro García/EFE.