An image from a video provided by the US Southern Command, showing a small boat accused of trafficking drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean shortly before it was destroyed by the US, killing two and injuring one, on January 23, 2026. Photo: US Southern Command/AP/file photo.

An image from a video provided by the US Southern Command, showing a small boat accused of trafficking drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean shortly before it was destroyed by the US, killing two and injuring one, on January 23, 2026. Photo: US Southern Command/AP/file photo.