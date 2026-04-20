Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has intensified its lethal maritime operations in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean, with the death toll from its “kinetic strikes” reaching a new grim milestone of 168. While these extrajudicial killings initially sparked significant local and international outcry, recent US imperialist attacks against Venezuela, Iran, and Lebanon have shifted the focus of international attention, numbing the public’s sensitivity toward US imperialism’s ongoing atrocities.

The latest series of attacks, which the US regime continues to characterize as counter-narcotics measures, has resulted in at least 14 additional deaths since late March. On April 13, SOUTHCOM reported a lethal engagement in the Eastern Pacific that left two people dead. This followed a dual-strike operation on April 11 in which five more individuals were murdered, and one was reported as a survivor. However, history suggests such survivors are rarely heard from again once the alleged search-and-rescue operations are completed.

On April 19, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known… pic.twitter.com/yMtPhXBdNn — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) April 20, 2026

The latest extrajudicial killings were reported on Monday, April 20, when the SOUTHCOM reported via social media the murder of three additional civilians in the Caribbean Sea. Further details or explanations were not provided.

Pattern of extrajudicial executions

The policy of conducting summary executions on the high seas has faced consistent condemnation from international legal experts, who label the campaign as a blatant violation of due process. By targeting small boats with lethal force, SOUTHCOM acts as judge, jury, and executioner, effectively circumventing maritime protections by frequently mislabeling these small boats as “vessels” in official communications.

Analysts argue that the recent shift in global focus toward West Asia has provided the US military with a “numbing” veil of silence, allowing the maritime killing spree to continue with little accountability. The systemic nature of these strikes reveals a near-total death rate, reinforcing the view that the objective is not law enforcement but the elimination of individuals without trial or formal identification.

Statistical analysis

According to the latest data tracked by Orinoco Tribune, the scale of the violence has expanded significantly since it began in September 2024. A total of 168 people have now been murdered in 50 separate strikes.

The geographical distribution of the fatalities remains heavily weighted toward the Pacific:

• Eastern Pacific: 104 deaths recorded in 34 strikes, representing 61.9% of the total executions.

• Caribbean Sea: 64 deaths recorded in 16 strikes, representing 38.1% of the total executions.

Despite the US military’s claims of targeting “narco-terrorists,” no evidence or judicial proceedings have been presented to justify the lethal force used against those on these small boats. As the death toll continues to rise, the silence of the international community—distracted by escalating US aggression in other regions—remains a critical factor in the continuation of these maritime crimes.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF