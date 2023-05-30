May 30, 2023
“The Plumb-pudding in danger, or, State epicures taking un petit souper,” an 1805 caricature by James Gillray, lampoons French and British imperialisms as they carve up the world. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. 

“The Plumb-pudding in danger, or, State epicures taking un petit souper,” an 1805 caricature by James Gillray, lampoons French and British imperialisms as they carve up the world. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. 