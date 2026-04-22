The community of Cota 905 in Caracas is consolidating a community-based tourism model that highlights its identity and human warmth. Through a five-stop route, residents participate in this project, which arose as a response to a complex past that has been overcome through art, music, and dignified work. The tour begins at the El Chamito store and ascends staircases adorned with murals that reflect the neighborhood’s unique character.

The route offers sensory experiences and panoramic views of the capital city. At the El Muro station, tourists enjoy the first viewpoint to the rhythm of drums, while at El Techito, the highest point in the area, the 360° view is complemented by the hospitality of local entrepreneurs such as Mrs. Tina, who offers ice cream and drinks. The tour continues to La Pilita, where various forms of urban art converge, at culminates at El Filo, where participants tie orange ribbons with their wishes for posterity.

A dream that transforms lives

Jefferson Cárdenas, creator of this initiative and known as Gorra, defines the route as “a poem come to life that restores hope to a community embracing a new social dynamic.” The Cota 905 route is presented as a living testament to overcoming adversity, where joy and community organization are the main attractions for visitors.

Upon returning to El Naranjal, the day concludes with live music and a culinary offering that includes traditional golfeados, tizanas, and sweets, showcasing the economic vigor emerging from the grassroots. This transformation is supported by local entrepreneurs, who proudly display their family and business achievements to both locals and visitors.

Along the route, folk art murals pay homage to renowned national figures such as Humberto Fernández Morán and Oscar D’León, among others. The experience also features diverse activities, including theatrical performances, zip-lining, and artistic showcases, as well as culinary offerings from local entrepreneurs—all supported by the active participation of local residents.

With this grassroots-based tourism project, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and Tourism Minister Daniella Cabello strengthen community-based economy as a key tool for the tourism sector. This project fosters the local economy and positions organized communities as protagonists of national development.

(Diario VEA) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL