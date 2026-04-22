Security personnel stand guard at a security checkpost along a road temporarily closed near the Serena Hotel at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 20, 2026, ahead of anticipated US-Iran peace talks. Photo: AFP.

Security personnel stand guard at a security checkpost along a road temporarily closed near the Serena Hotel at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 20, 2026, ahead of anticipated US-Iran peace talks. Iran is not currently planning to attend talks with the United States, state media said, after President Donald Trump ordered US negotiators to travel to Pakistan on April 20, just days before a ceasefire in the Middle East expires. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)