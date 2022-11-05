On Friday, November 4, the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, stated that there were not just some “outraged individuals” behind the assassination attempt against her, but “business owners linked to macrismo.”

“The so-called outraged people were paid by business owners linked to the government that indebted Argentina,” Fernández de Kirchner said during an event of the Metalworkers’ Union (UOM) in the city of Pilar, Buenos Aires province.

The vice president of Argentina, who is also the head of the Senate, recalled details of the attempt on her life that took place on September 1, when a man tried to shoot her in the head with a gun just outside her apartment building.

“I did not realize that the weapon was pointed at me and that it was actually intended to blow my head off,” she said, referring to the incident. “Psychiatrists say that it is much better, because trauma is something that cannot be forgotten.”

In her speech, the vice president expressed her distrust regarding the actions of judiciary to investigate the matter properly. “It will not investigate the attack at all,” she said, and stressed that the “judicial party”—the judges who respond to ex-president Macri and the opposition—considers her “as a defendant [in a corruption lawfare], not as a victim.”

During the event, which was Fernández de Kirchner’s first public event after the attack, the public chanted “Cristina president,” alluding to the presidential elections to be held in October next year.

“I am going to do whatever I have to do to ensure that our people can organize themselves in a national project that will allow them to recover their happiness,” the vice president said. “We were a happy people in 2015. Let’s recover that joy we once had: the joy that our salary was enough, that there was work, and that there was a future. We Argentines, all of us, deserve that joy.”

The Argentinian judiciary is investigating the members of Revolución Federal, a far-right group that may have received funding from the company Caputo Hermanos that belongs to the family of Luis Caputo, former minister of finance during the administration of Mauricio Macri.

Four members of Revolución Federal who had been detained were released this week, although the investigation against them will continue.

After those four detainees were released, President Alberto Fernández questioned the actions of the judges of the Federal Chamber of the city of Buenos Aires, who had been appointed by a decree of Macri, in a way “contrary to the constitution.”

“It seems that, far from wanting to properly investigate the matter and get to those responsible, the judges are determined to cover up the obvious: that a criminal gang with obscure ramifications and financing made an attempt on the life of the vice-president of the nation,” said the president.

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

