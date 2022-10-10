By Ana Luisa Brown — Oct 5, 2022



According to the newspaper Pagina 12, after the arrest of four individuals and the restriction of movement of at least three of them, specialists are investigating whether, in addition to the weapon used for the attack and another identified later, those involved intended to use a Smith & Wesson detected during the analysis of images found in their cell phones.

On September 1, a man identified as Fernando Sabag pointed a gun at the head of the Senate incumbent while she was greeting citizens gathered near her home in the Recoleta neighborhood of the capital.

Although the gun had five bullets in it, it did not go off. Sabag and his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, were considered by Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti as co-perpetrators of the crime of aggravated homicide, with the use of firearms, premeditation, and the concurrence of two or more persons, in the degree of attempt.

Two other individuals are also in custody. According to the newspaper Página 12 and the television channel C5N, after reviewing Uliarte’s cell phone, the experts found a chat between the young woman and a man named David, who confessed that he works for the US Drug Enforcement Administration and spies for the US embassy in this country.

They also found photos where the woman appears with the gun in question, which has a value of about three thousand dollars, so there are growing indications of possible financing received by the group of defendants, who pretended to be cotton candy sellers.

The vice president’s lawyers, Marcos Aldazábal and José Manuel Ubeira asked Capuchetti to deepen the investigations on these messages and the origin of probable payments to the aggressors.

(Prensa Latina English)