Cuba vehemently rejected on Wednesday, U.S. officials’ claims speculating Cuba’s involvement in Medicare fraud in Florida, labeling the accusations baseless and politically motivated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, led by Bruno Rodríguez, on April 8 strongly rejected recent declarations from United States officials, who speculated that the island’s Government could be involved in frauds targeting the U.S. Medicare health program in South Florida.

Cuban authorities characterized these statements as a calumny lacking evidence, driven by anti-Cuban sectors within the United States.

The Cuban Foreing Minister emphasized that the Caribbean nation maintains a firm stance against this and other transnational crimes, a fact which, they underlined, the U.S. Government is well aware of.

The official Cuban communique recalled previous collaborations between both Governments on joint actions concerning terrorism, judicial assistance, commercial security, illicit drug trafficking, migrant trafficking, migratory fraud, cybercrimes, asset laundering, and financial crimes. However, the statement highlighted that, as a rule, there has been no reciprocal conduct from U.S. authorities in these matters, underscoring an imbalance in bilateral cooperation efforts.

The Cuban Government has consistently expressed its willingness to engage in good faith on shared security concerns, provided there is genuine mutual respect and engagement.

📌 Comunicado del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de la República de Cuba Las acusaciones sobre el Medicare son una calumnia más contra Cuba 👇 🔗: https://t.co/QMoC1vtdbK pic.twitter.com/m3CNPSfixr — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) April 8, 2026

Text reads: “Communiqué of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba. Medicare accusations are yet another smear against Cuba.”

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Cuba has judicially prosecuted individuals within its territory found to be involved in Medicare fraud. Through established bilateral mechanisms, the Cuban Government has shared information regarding financial crimes and has formally requested the return of its citizens residing in the United States who have evaded justice on the island for such transgressions.

In this sense, the Cuban Government reiterated its disposition to jointly confront transnational crimes originating in U.S. territory. To achieve this, Havana urged for a timely and truthful exchange of information, rejecting what they consider to be falsehoods issued by representatives of the United States administration.

Recientes declaraciones de funcionarios del Gobierno de Estados Unidos especulan, sin evidencia alguna, que el Gobierno de #Cuba podría estar involucrado en fraudes al programa estadounidense de salud #Medicare, en el sur de la Florida. Se trata de una calumnia más, promovida por… https://t.co/l1BBYqRcmU — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 8, 2026

Text reads: “Recent statements by U.S. Government officials speculate, without any evidence, that the Cuban Government could be involved in scamming the U.S. health program Medicare in southern Florida. This is another slander promoted by anti-Cuban sectors in that country.

Cuba has a strong stance against this and other transnational crimes. This is well known to the U.S. Government, which has exchanged and coordinated with Cuba joint actions on terrorism, legal assistance, commercial security, illicit drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, and immigration fraud. cybercrime, money laundering and financial crimes; although, as a rule, there has been no reciprocal conduct on the part of U.S. authorities.”

Medicare Under Threat

The Cuban pronouncement occurs at a critical juncture for Medicare, a federal health insurance system designed to serve the population aged 65 years and older, as well as individuals with disabilities.

The program operates through four key structures: Part “A” for hospitalization, Part “B” for medical services, Part “C” as a private alternative (Medicare Advantage) and Part “D” for prescription medications.

Despite its vital role, Medicare’s sustainability faces significant challenges. The program is a cornerstone of U.S. healthcare, providing essential coverage to millions of vulnerable citizens.

Medicare is not a free service; it is sustained through payroll taxes and monthly premiums. Currently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimate that fraud, waste, and abuse amount to 100 billion dollars annually. According to program authorities, eliminating this sum would effectively double the lifespan of the program’s trust fund, ensuring its long-term viability. This staggering figure underscores the immense financial pressure on the system, making accusations of external fraud particularly sensitive.

However, the viability of Medicare is now situated within a broader budgetary dispute in Washington, D. C. Recently, President Donald Trump declared that his Government cannot continue to finance programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and childcare services, arguing that the country is “waging wars”.

Trump’s budget proposal for 2027 calls for up to $1.5 trillion in defense spending, prioritizing military spending over investment in issues like health, which has raised alarm about the future of the health program. The decision to potentially sacrifice social programs for increased military expenditure reflects a deeply contested political philosophy that could have far-reaching consequences for the most vulnerable segments of the U.S. population.

The Cuban statement thus not only defends its integrity but also highlights the internal struggles impacting U.S. social welfare programs.

(teleSUR)