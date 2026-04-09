Iran could rise up in full-scale defense at any moment as the Israeli regime is resorting to violation of a fragile and temporary ceasefire, a senior security official has warned.

Speaking exclusively to Press TV on Wednesday, the official said the entire world is currently witnessing the regime destabilize the already tenuous truce reached earlier in the day.

According to the official, the regime is raising the cost of the agreement for the United States by breaching the ceasefire while simultaneously carrying out aggression against Lebanon and attacking Iran.

The highly placed official called on mediating countries to intervene immediately, stating that the time has come to “put this aggressor regime in its place.”

He further warned that if the ceasefire collapses, the Zionist regime will be held solely responsible, vowing that Iran “will punish the aggressor.”

The official also cautioned that the current period of ease, which followed the controlled reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, would come to a swift end if the violations continue.

Apocalyptic scenes following Israeli airstrikes on residential areas across the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/eaENDRtbxM — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 8, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran declared a “historic victory” following the war of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime that lasted 40 days, announcing that Washington had been forced to accept a 10-point Iranian proposal.

One of the points in the proposal called for the immediate cessation of US-Israeli hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

However, hours after the ceasefire was announced, the Israeli regime targeted multiple locations in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, killing hundreds of civilians.

According to reports, Israel launched at least 100 airstrikes in under 10 minutes, targeting areas across the country. Local media said that at least 88 people were killed in Beirut alone.

It was described as the heaviest Israeli bombardment against Lebanon since the regime started fresh aggression on the Arab country in early March, concurrent with the war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

(PressTV)