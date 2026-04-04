The Cuban government on Friday authorized the release of 2,010 people serving sentences, through a pardon that aligns with current legal provisions and Article 90, paragraph II, of its Constitution.

The gesture took place amidst Holy Week celebrations, marking the second mass release of prisoners in the country this year. The measure underscores a tradition deeply rooted in the Cuban criminal justice system and the humanitarian approach of its Revolution, as reported by Granma newspaper.

The decision to grant the pardon was the result of a thorough evaluation. Factors considered included the nature of the crimes committed, the inmates’ behavior during their time in prison, the substantial portion of their sentence already served, and their state of health. “This meticulous examination ensured that the decision benefited those who truly met the established criteria,” the newspaper reported.

However, to guarantee public safety and the integrity of the process, clear exclusions were established. Those with a history of crimes such as child molestation, sexual assault, murder, homicide, or drug trafficking, as well as theft and slaughter of livestock, or robbery involving violence, armed force, or child victims, were excluded.

Also excluded were those who committed corruption of minors, crimes against authority, repeat offenders or multiple repeat offenders, and those who had already received previous pardons and subsequently reoffended.

A diverse profile of beneficiaries

According to Granma, the list of those released includes different segments of the prison population. Among those benefiting are women, young people, adults over 60 years of age, and those whose early release date was projected for the next six months or year. Likewise, the pardon benefited both Cuban citizens residing abroad and foreigners who were serving sentences on the island.

This is the fifth pardon implemented by the Cuban government since 2011. Throughout these decisions, the total number of people who have regained their freedom exceeds 11,000, thus consolidating a common practice within the framework of the country’s criminal justice system.

“This record demonstrates a continued commitment to reviewing sentences and granting second chances, under strict evaluation criteria and a clear humanitarian orientation,” the report noted.

(Ultimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/JB