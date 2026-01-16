 Cuba Honors 32 Martyrs in the US Military Attack on Venezuela – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 16, 2026
Military ceremony at the headquarters of the Cuban Ministry of the Armed Forces in Havana to pay tribute to the 32 Cuban soldiers who were martyred on the US armed attacked on Venezuela on January 3. Photo: X/@telesur.

Military ceremony at the headquarters of the Cuban Ministry of the Armed Forces in Havana to pay tribute to the 32 Cuban soldiers who were martyred on the US armed attacked on Venezuela on January 3. Photo: X/@telesur.

Translate »