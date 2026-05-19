On Monday, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel warned that any US military aggression against Cuba will provoke a “bloodbath” and have incalculable consequences for regional peace and stability.

The president described the threats from the administration of US president Donald Trump as an international crime.

The Cuban leader categorically rejected the hostile pretexts being used to justify an attack against the socialist island nation while reaffirming that Cuba poses no threat and has no aggressive plans or intentions against any country—least of all the United States—and that the defence and national security agencies of that imperialist power are fully aware of this.

The Cuban president also affirmed that the Caribbean nation holds the absolute and legitimate right to defend itself against multidimensional US aggression.

In the same vein, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez had previously spoken out to condemn the United States for building, day by day, a fraudulent narrative with the aim of normalizying and justifying both the ruthless economic war waged on Cuba by the US and a possible military assault.

In line with these statements, Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío reiterated the island’s right to legitimate self-defence under the United Nations Charter. The diplomat stated that the United States is the aggressor nation and criticized the intensification of anti-Cuban efforts to fabricate falsehoods and misrepresent the country’s logistical preparations to face a military assault as something extraordinary.

Washington’s escalation against the sovereignty of peoples has intensified since May 1, with the signing of an executive order by US president Donald Trump to expand the economic blockade. This order imposes multilateral coercive sanctions on key sectors, including energy, defence, mining, and financial services.

Senior Pentagon officials and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared before US Congress that the military option is on the table. Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled Senate blocked initiatives to limit war powers against the island, further entrenching the US’s antagonistic position.

In the face of this siege—which coexists with attempts at conditional humanitarian manipulation and operations by agencies such as the CIA—the Cuban people maintain their sovereignty firmly. The Caribbean nation has declared 2026 to be the “Year of Preparation for Defense.”

In this context, the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) is promoting weekly civic–military exercises aimed at safeguarding the nation against any attempt at imperial intervention, reaffirming Cuba’s determination to defend itself.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL