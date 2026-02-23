Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel led a defense exercise by the Ministry of the Interior on National Defense Day. At the event on Friday, February 21, the president was accompanied by Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Álvaro López Miera and Interior Minister Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas.

President Díaz-Canel supervised high-tech maneuvers conducted by the armed forces to confront risk situations. He stated that the country is experiencing a decisive moment that demands rigorous practical preparation amid US aggression.

President Díaz-Canel spoke with students from the Eliseo Reyes Rodríguez Military School. The cadets performed assembly, disassembly, and shooting exercises with infantry weapons to demonstrate their operational skills. The president praised the quality of combat training, emphasizing that technical preparation is vital to ensure the nation’s stability.

Cadet Roxaura Hernández said that training is essential to confront the imperialist intentions of subjugating the country. Facing the increased hostility from Washington, the young people reaffirmed their commitment to not allow Cuban sovereignty to be violated. In the year of Fidel Castro’s centenary, the youth reaffirmed their willingness to confront any type of enemy threat.

Cadet Yosuanis Cueva said that the skills acquired in the field are essential for the defense of the homeland. He expressed his determination to be “in combat for the Revolution,” confronting constant threats from the US government. The future officers see military training as a necessary tool to neutralize any aggression and protect the achievements of the Cuban social system.

The event also highlighted the role of women in defense, evoking the example of patriots like Mariana Grajales. Cadet Brenda Espinosa highlighted that defending the homeland is an honor, a duty, and an inalienable right of every Cuban. The practical validation of theoretical knowledge ensures that new generations are ready to safeguard the integrity of the national territory.

The exercise concluded by reaffirming the unity between the people and their armed institutions in combating the US blockade. President Díaz-Canel’s presence for these exercises reinforces the message of resistance and sovereign determination. Cuba thus reaffirms that its security is an absolute priority and that it has a youth prepared to defend the destiny of the Revolution.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF