The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced the appointment of Daniella Cabello as the new Minister of Tourism, replacing Leticia Gómez, who had been serving in the post since August 2024.

On Monday, February 2, Rodríguez announced that Cabello “will now assume responsibility for driving the development and promotion of the National Tourism System,” and thanked the outgoing minister “for her valuable work at the helm of this important ministry.”

Daniella Cabello has served as deputy minister of Foreign Trade and as president of the Export Promotion Agency, the work of which has focused on promoting the diversification of Venezuela’s high-quality products and exploring the country’s potential to place them in international markets.

Daniella Cabello, daughter of Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, has been president of the Marca País institute since June 2023. Since then, she has been tasked with showcasing Venezuela’s potential in export products, investment opportunities, and tourism.

On September 19, 2024, President Nicolás Maduro signed a decree authorizing the creation of the Venezuelan Export Promotion Agency and placed Daniella Cabello at the helm of the agency. That day, he emphasized that the appointment “facilitates the work being carried out with the Marca País Firm at global trade fairs.”

On December 23, 2025, during the Expo Motores Productivos 2025, President Maduro reaffirmed that tourism is “the homeland’s secret weapon.” He reported this sector grew by 44% compared to 2024 and has had a significant impact on the gross domestic product. “Tourism has become an attractive source of foreign exchange for the nation, defeating imperialist aggression,” he said.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC