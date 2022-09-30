September 30, 2022
Prisoners look out from between bars at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery

This Feb. 13, 2017 photo shows prisoners hanging from the cell bars at the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haiti’s penal system is by far the globe’s most congested, with a staggering 454 percent occupancy level, according to the most recent ranking by the University of London's Institute for Criminal Policy Research. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)