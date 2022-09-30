On Tuesday, September 27, The Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion (VCEPI), Johann Álvarez Márquez, held a meeting with the Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Cifar) to discuss the commencement of the process of exporting medicine to Colombia. Antibiotics, analgesics, and anti-inflammatories are some of the products that will be exported.

Álvarez Márquez reported that at this time the national government, collaborating with the private sector, is ready to cover the national production of medicine, protect the pharmaceutical industry, and export Venezuelan products of excellent quality to its brother country, as reported by a press release from the VCEPI.

Tito López, president of Cifar, thanked VCEPI for the meeting and emphasized that “there is a synergy between the private sector and the Bolivarian government, characterizing everything that the binational and commercial meeting between Colombia and Venezuela represents.”

It is important to highlight that both sectors maintain the ideology of strengthening the country’s pharmaceutical system, and that thanks to their production capacity, it will be possible to export varieties of solid, semi-solid, and liquid products, such as antibiotics, analgesics, and anti-inflammatories.

This ideology supports the new trade relations between the Republic of Colombia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which are reciprocal, equitable, and complementary, and benefit the economies of both nations.

This Monday, Venezuela and Colombia reopened their borders after seven years of restrictions, and Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro began a new stage that will allow the reestablishment of commercial relations.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KZ/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.