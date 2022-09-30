On Tuesday, September 27, The Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion (VCEPI), Johann Álvarez Márquez, held a meeting with the Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Cifar) to discuss the commencement of the process of exporting medicine to Colombia. Antibiotics, analgesics, and anti-inflammatories are some of the products that will be exported.
Álvarez Márquez reported that at this time the national government, collaborating with the private sector, is ready to cover the national production of medicine, protect the pharmaceutical industry, and export Venezuelan products of excellent quality to its brother country, as reported by a press release from the VCEPI.
Tito López, president of Cifar, thanked VCEPI for the meeting and emphasized that “there is a synergy between the private sector and the Bolivarian government, characterizing everything that the binational and commercial meeting between Colombia and Venezuela represents.”
Venezuela and Colombia Are Taking Firm Steps to Restore Cooperation, President Maduro Says
It is important to highlight that both sectors maintain the ideology of strengthening the country’s pharmaceutical system, and that thanks to their production capacity, it will be possible to export varieties of solid, semi-solid, and liquid products, such as antibiotics, analgesics, and anti-inflammatories.
This ideology supports the new trade relations between the Republic of Colombia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which are reciprocal, equitable, and complementary, and benefit the economies of both nations.
This Monday, Venezuela and Colombia reopened their borders after seven years of restrictions, and Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro began a new stage that will allow the reestablishment of commercial relations.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
