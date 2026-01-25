Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led a Comprehensive Social Care Day in La Soublette sector of Catia La Mar, providing direct assistance to more than 5,500 families in the Catia La Mar 1 Communal Circuit, as part of the Venezuelan government’s efforts to recover from the damage caused by the US military aggression on January 3.

On Saturday, January 24, Rodríguez visited homes and spoke with families affected by the illegal US military attack of January 3, which left more than a hundred civilians and military personnel dead, damaged medical and scientific infrastructure and hundreds of homes, and resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores.

Surrounded by residents, the acting president emphasized that “there can be no economic peace without social peace” and underscored the government’s commitment to “bringing happiness to our people and guaranteeing the future of our children, guided by our Father Liberator Simón Bolívar.”

The Las Casitas sector of Catia La Mar, where Rodríguez made these statements, had been bombed by the US in the early hours of January 3, leaving homes completely destroyed and affecting 64 families.

La presidenta encargada de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, visitó el urbanismo conocido como Las Casitas, en la avenida Soublette en La Guiara.

She pointed out that “these are civilian residential areas, inhabited by people who have no military status whatsoever and are not involved in security. It is a civilian population that was struck by missiles.”

After noting that “we have spent two weeks” working with the governor of La Guaira, José Alejandro Terán, and the national government “recovering homes,” she added that “we have instructed our teams to find housing immediately to ensure a roof over the heads of our children, which is the most important thing, and to heal the wound of anguish left by this attack.”

She added that this is important for the affected Venezuelan population, “who still feel the impact and anguish. I inform them that we are going to carry out social and health interventions to ensure the integrity of physical and mental health, because we know the people have been traumatized.”

At the same time, she reaffirmed that “we also know that the dignity of the Venezuelan people is our first line of defense in preserving our integrity as a people, our territorial integrity, and our national independence.”

She emphasized that “there is an urgent need for national unity to safeguard the peace and tranquility of our people. There can be no political or partisan differences when it comes to Venezuela’s peace. There can be no divisions. Venezuela must be a single national body.”

Referring to María Corina Machado thanking US President Donald Trump for the attack on Venezuela, Rodríguez said, “It is shameful to see a Venezuelan woman, who claims to be Venezuelan, go and thank people for the bombing and foreign military aggression against Venezuela. I do not think she is Venezuelan, because the Venezuelan people repudiate any form of aggression that causes suffering to our people.”

In conclusion, she declared, “From here, I call on all of Venezuela. I have said it since January 5, when I had to be sworn in because President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores had been kidnaped. I swore by the children of Venezuela, by the youth; I swore to care for the people, and we must all take care of one another. And the only way we can all take care of each other is by knowing how to preserve and guarantee democratic coexistence in diversity.”

“Diversity exists, plurality exists, differences exist, but there are some supreme values, and one of them is the peace that must unite us, and the independence and dignity of Venezuela, which must unite us,” she added. “And I have seen many sectors that are politically divergent but are united in this position.”

Restoration works in Catia La Mar 1

Among the targets of the US bombing was the port of La Guaira, on the central Venezuelan coast. In Caracas and other affected areas, initiatives to restore infrastructure, social life, and provide psychological support to those affected by the military attack are also underway.

Alongside Héctor Rodríguez, minister for Territorial Socialism, and Governor José Alejandro Terán, the acting president inspected the reconstruction works and other recovery efforts in buildings and neighborhoods of Catia La Mar, greeted residents, and met with specialists, including doctors from various specialties, who are involved in providing support to the population.

65 roofs that were damaged in the January 3 attack have already been replaced while apartments and façades in various blocks in the area have been fully restored.

In La Soublette, a Sovereign Field Fair is ensuring food security by distributing protein-rich foods and essential products through Mercal, Pdval, and Alimentos La Guaira, with institutions such as the National Institute of Nutrition and Lácteos Los Andes joining in to strengthen the local food system. Similarly, entrepreneurs and the Workers’ Digital Bank mobile units are driving economic and financial activity in the community.

The government is also providing clinics with medical services and free medication distribution, recreational spaces, cultural activities, and the attention of Misión Nevado, consolidating a comprehensive approach that addresses the needs of more than 5,500 families in the Catia La Mar 1 Communal Circuit.

With these actions, the Venezuelan government reaffirms its commitment to social stability and the well-being of La Guaira residents, prioritizing reconstruction and direct material support for families affected by the invasion.

The Venezuelan people are recovering by working peacefully in unity. In addition to demanding the immediate return of President Maduro and Cilia Flores through ongoing mobilization, they call for respect for their rights to sovereignty, self-determination, and peace.

