 Delcy Rodríguez Calls for Unity to Preserve Venezuela’s Peace – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 25, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by Minister for Territorial Socialism Héctor Rodríguez, visits Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, which had been bombed by the US on January 3, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by Minister for Territorial Socialism Héctor Rodríguez, visits Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, which had been bombed by the US on January 3, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

Translate »